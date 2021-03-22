Clearfield County Habitat for Humanity’s first ‘Shop for a Cause’ next week

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Walmart Distribution is sponsoring the first Clearfield County Habitat for Humanity Shop for a Cause, and they will be donating 10 to 12 trailers of merchandise for sale.

The event begins Friday, April 2, at the Expo 1 Building at the Clearfield Fair Grounds, according to the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce.

Doors are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue until April 3 or until sold out.

It’s reported that all sales are final, and cash and cards are both accepted.

In order to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, masks are mandatory and there will be a limit on the number of individuals allowed in the building at once.

If you would like to volunteer or have any questions, you can head to Clearfield Habitat | Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County or email hello@clearfieldhabitat.com.