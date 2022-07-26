DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) is teaming up with Penn State DuBois for an information session to help others learn about ways to support someone living with dementia.

The Community Dementia Friends Program will be at the North Central PA LaunchBox in DuBois on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The CCAAA says about 400,000 Pennsylvania residents are living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias and hopes the session will “transform the way we think, talk and act about the disease.”

Local Dementia Friends Champion, and Coordinator of Outreach with the CCAAA, Julie Fenton will present the program. Dementia Friends Champions are volunteers who inform people about being a “Dementia Friend” in their communities, according to the CCAAA.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Attendees must register for the event by calling the CCAAA at 814-765-2696 and asking for Julie Fenton or by emailing her.

To learn more about the CCAAA and the programs they offer and their upcoming events, visit their website.