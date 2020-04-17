Clearfield County furloughs several employees due to COVID-19 pandemic

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County announced on Friday they will furlough dozens of employees.

42 county employees will be affected starting on Monday, April 20. The county’s goal is to reduce the number of people in their offices for employee safety.

Most will be “rolling” furloughs, shifting employees on and off work, two weeks at a time. The Clearfield County Commissioners say this enables full-time employees to keep their health insurance and other benefits during this trying time.

All furloughed staff are expected to return when all offices reopen. Commissioners say these temporary furloughs help prepare them financially for the local economic restart.