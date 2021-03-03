Clearfield County fugitive found dead in Florida

MIAMI (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man who removed an ankle bracelet ahead and vanished from his January drug trial is dead.

Daniel Peteuil, 44, of Clearfield, died Jan. 25 in Miami, Fla., according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.

Peteuil was supposed to stand trial in late January on a felony drug case being prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Office, but he disappeared after telling his probation officer he had to go to a medical appointment at a Pittsburgh Hospital. Peteuil had been on supervised bail since August and was wearing an ankle monitor, but it was suspected he removed it and threw it in a trash can in Pittsburgh.

Sayers said the investigation into Peteuil’s death is underway in Florida with a toxicology pending.