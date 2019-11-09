Clearfield County fire company collecting toys to “stuff the truck” Saturday

CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County fire company wants to fill an ambulance with toys Saturday.

Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder is holding their first Stuff the Truck event.

From 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., you can bring any new toys to the fire hall to donate.

All the donations go to Toys for Tots in Clearfield County.

“They serve over 2,000 kids for Clearfield County,” ambulance deputy director Joshua Waldeck. “This year, their funds were low and their supplies and stuff were low, so we said let’s see what we can do to help out with that.”

Once the collection is done, the toys will be delivered to Toys for Tots later in the day.