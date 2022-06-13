CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After being open for nearly a half-decade, an Osceola Mills supply store is closing its doors at the end of the month.

MF Supko Farm & Garden Supply, owned by Mike Supko and his wife, Pat, will close on Thursday, June 30.

The store sells farming supplies like chicken feed and straw as well as household items like dog and cat food, lawn seed and plant fertilizer.

You can check their remaining inventory on their Facebook Page.

Mike, who’s turning 87 years old this year, says he’d like to keep his business running, but is shutting down because of the increase in costs of freight and supplies.

The only thing that’s holding Supko back, he says, are his customers and friends he’s made along his 47-year journey.

“I’ve watched customers’ kids grow up and they’ve became my customers,” Supko said. “Sometimes their kids will say they used to come to my farm when they were little. … I enjoyed all of that.”

Supko adds that he doesn’t blame truckers or farmers or hold them accountable, saying they’re “the backbone of this country.”

He says he’s keeping the building, but has no plans for it yet.

After serving in the Korean War, he moved into the house over 60 years ago that is now next to his store. He then sold seed to before starting his shop in 1975 in which he had the building put up himself.

Mike says he’d also like to close up to have more time to travel with Pat.

He’s not sure where they’d go yet, but he says he’d like to go to the Midwest.