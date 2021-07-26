Clearfield County Fair set to open gates for the 160th time

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In its 160th year, the Clearfield County Fair returns to the Clearfield County Fair and Park for a fun-filled week of events, Sunday, Aug. 1 to Saturday, Aug. 2.

Tickets for those 36-inches and over are $8, those under the height limit will be granted free admission. If guests under 36-inches should want to ride any attractions, an $8 ticket will need to be purchased. Parking for the entire week is $4.

“Special” days during the fair week will allow free admission to certain guests. The schedule can be seen below:

Tuesday and Thursday – from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests 65-years-old and older can enter for free. Proof of age will be required.

Tuesday- kids of all ages can enter for free until 11 a.m. A ride band ticket will cost $6 until 11 a.m.

Friday- active and inactive military personnel can enter for free from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proof of service will be required.

Gate admission allows entry to daily entertainment at the David H. Litz Grove Stage and Expo II Plaza.

Tickets can also be purchased for featured events such as Jackyl with the Kentucky Headhunters, Larry the Cable Guy, Truck and Tractor Pull and Russell Dickerson. These tickets vary in price and not all include the gate admission to the fair. More information on tickets can be found on the Clearfield County Fair’s website.

Also on the Clearfield County Fair’s website, a full breakdown of day-to-day event times and locations can be viewed for interested guests.

Updates on the fair’s festivities can also be found on Facebook.