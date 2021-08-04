Clearfield County Fair brings father and son closer

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County fair is happening through this week and one father is passing down his love for agriculture, with his son being the 4th generation to take part in the livestock show.

“I got into FFA through my dad, he’s always pushed me to be in it and to be what I can in it, because growing up he was in 4-H and he jumped into FFA, so he always pushed me to be in it,” FFA Exhibitor Isakk Way said.

And his father Scott Way, who is also the pig, sheep, and goat superintendent for the fair said 4-H and FFA have instilled responsibility in his son to take care of his animals and he couldn’t be prouder.

“He did everything himself this year, picked his pigs out, bought them himself, brought them home himself, until a week before the fair I only ever seen him twice because he’s done all the work, him and his brother have done all the work,” Scott said.

So why do Isakk and his dad love to show pigs?

“It’s because of their personality and like he said how smart they are, they are easier to train than a dog and they are just fun to be around and they have great personalities,” Scott said.

“It’s something all kids should get into if you just have the tiniest place to raise a chicken or something, it’s a great thing, it’s an easy way to get involved in your community and make new friends especially through 4-H or FFA,” Isakk said.

