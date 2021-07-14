Clearfield County facing CYS worker shortage

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Clearfield County is faced with a worker shortage in children youth and family services. Fully staffed the 16 person staff at the Clearfield C.Y.S offer vital social services to children across the county.

The group already has faced staff shortage problems, and will soon be down to 10, which means they will be operating 40% below normal. Two caseworkers and a supervisor submitted their resignation to county commissioners

The shortage has caused caseworkers to work overtime and for supervisors to take on added responsibility, which is why Clearfield County Commissioners approved a $200 raise for supervisors. Commissioner Sobel added commissioners they will re-evaluate these changes every 30 days until the positions are filled.

“Caseworker supervisors and the Director had to step back into the realm of a caseworker and pick up casework loads that they normally don’t carry, just because the caseworkers are spread so thin,” commissioner John Sobel said.