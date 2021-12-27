Clearfield County Exxon robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspect

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a suspect after an Exxon shop in Kylertown was robbed at gunpoint the day after Christmas.

According to state police, the man walked into the Exxon on Rolling Stone Road Sunday, Dec. 26, just after 9:30 p.m. He pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at two employees and demanded that they open the register. He then grabbed $3,200 before fleeing.

The suspect was described as being 5 feet 9inches tall, roughly 200lbs, and was wearing a heavy black jacket with sunglasses a black ski mask, and purple latex gloves. Police say he’s likely driving a black sedan.

Anyone with any information on this armed robbery is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.