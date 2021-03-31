Police: Clearfield County Dollar General cashier arrested after fight with customer

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a 29-year-old man working as a cashier at Dollar General faces charges after getting into an altercation with a customer over a sale.

Ronald Goodrow allegedly began yelling at the customer and chest-bumping her March 30, according to a press release from the Lawrence Township Police Department. The customer said she then pulled her phone out to record the incident, and he took the phone from her and threatened to smash it. He smacked the phone into her chest and fled the scene.

When police arrived, Goodrow returned, but he refused to speak with officers and resisted arrest.

He was eventually placed in the back of a patrol car, and police report he became unconscious and had to be removed and placed in a recovery position while EMS was responding to the scene.

Police said they administered multiple sternum rubs to which Goodrow regained consciousness and was cleared by Clearfield EMS.

This article will be updated as more details become available.