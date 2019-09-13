Clearfield County Diesel Truck crash

If you don't know what Nittanyville is, it's a group of students that camp outside of Beaver Stadium each week leading up to a Penn State home football game. It's a make-shift tent town that offers students an opportunity to be the first in line for student-section seats. This Saturday the Nittany Lions are playing Pittsburgh University at noon. The group puts on several events throughout the week to boost excitement and get them hyped! Students still go to class, and sometimes they have food delivered to them - and of course WIFI! There are some rules though - one student has to remain in the tent at all times.Overall it's a fun way for students to meet other people that love Penn State football.

Nittanyville Organizational Officer and PSU Sophomore, Kyle Cannillo says being a part of Nittanyville is a great experience, "at the end of the week you're guaranteed a seat to be a part of the greatest atmosphere in college football."