Clearfield County Diesel Truck crash

PINE TWP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 2:01 p.m. this afternoon a Diesel Truck crashed on I-80 westbound at mile marker 113.
The crash occurred as Jeffrey Nye, 52, Prague, Ok., passed out due to sickness. The truck traveled off the left berm of the left lane, thru the guard rail and overturned down an embankment at the center median.
Nye was wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to the Clearfield ER for treatment. He was cited for a violation of the PA Vehicle Code Section 3309 – Roadways laned for traffic.