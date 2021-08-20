Clearfield County Dept. of Public Safety holds active shooter training

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Department of Public Safety led an active shooter training at the Clearfield Area School District Friday.

The active-shooter training was conducted to prepare for the scenario should it happen in the area.

“As a way to be prepared for these kind of scenarios which sadly we’ve had a few active shooter lockdown situations from the county in the last year,” Ryan Sayers, Clearfield Co. District Attorney said.

Sayers said there were individuals in the school portraying the role of an active gunman and that teachers and students would lockdown in place by locking and barricading their doors appropriately.

The drill included a real-time call which was answered immediately by the tactical response units. Officers also encountered fake bombs at various points around the facility. Once they identified and arrested the portrayed shooter, EMS responded with the ambulances also calling for a helicopter to transport the wounded.

“It’s a sad reality that we have to be prepared for these things obviously we hope that it never happens in a school by the school is a target obviously,” Sayers said.

In the end, the units gathered to talk about what went right, and what they need to improve on.