Clearfield County DA reaches agreement with Pa. Skill Machines company

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One company behind the “Pennsylvania Skill Machines” and the Clearfield District Attorney’s Office have reached an agreement on the seizure of gambling machines.

In September, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and Bureau of Liquor Control and Enforcement (BLCE) seized gambling machines owned by “Pace-O-Matic” (PoM) from multiple establishments. However, Clearfield County District Attorney, Ryan Sayers, agreed to withhold from moving forward with criminal prosecutions.

PSP and BLCE will continue to investigate the seized machines but more machines will not be confiscated as long as the establishment in question has no more than five.

“As discussed with the attorneys for PoM, the concern for this Office is the unregulated nature of these gambling devices and the existence of mini-casinos,” District Attorney Sayers said.

Based on the investigations of these machines and the way they are actually played, the District Attorney agrees with PSP that these machines possess all three characteristics of a gambling device:

Inserting money to play

Outcomes determined primarily by chance, as opposed to skill

Cash payouts

“PoM agreeing to limit the number of machines in any establishment, and to prohibit providing machines to any establishment whose primary income is these machines (‘mini-casinos’) is an acceptable resolution at this time,” Sayers continued.