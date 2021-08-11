Clearfield County court requiring masks amid high COVID-19 spread

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas are now ordering court attendees to wear face masks.

The order signed on Monday applies to people waiting to enter the courtroom. Public and staff entering court-related offices must also be masked at all times.

The masking decision comes as the spread of the Delta Variant of the COVID-19 virus increases across the county.

The mask mandate will reportedly be lifted if or when Clearfield County has returned to moderate transmission levels for seven days. If this occurs, masks will still be required for unvaccinated individuals when indoors.

The United States Saturday crossed 100,000 new confirmed daily COVID-19 infections, an increase last seen during the pre-vaccine winter surge.