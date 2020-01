CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Snyder has identified the remains of a body found back in October 2019.

After months of investigation, they have determined the body is that of 36-year-old Vincent Marcinko of Philipsburg.

The coroner states that the cause of death is listed as “undetermined” due to the condition of the remains when he was found.

