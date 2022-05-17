CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Voters in Bradford Township approved the sale of liquor licenses in a ballot referendum Tuesday.

Representatives from Nittany Oil gathered signatures in March from residents in order to get the question added to the ballot for the Pennsylvania Primary Election, allowing the sale of liquor. Bradford Township is currently a dry town.

In order to get the question on the ballot, 375 signatures were needed from registered Bradford Township voters by March 15. People were able to sign the petition at the Bigler Nittany Minit Mart.

Of the 866 total votes cast in the township on Tuesday, 474 voted to allow alcohol sales while 392 were against it.