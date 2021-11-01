Clearfield County Commissioners to hold public meeting in response to ICE lawsuit

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – This Wednesday, November 3, at 2 p.m. at the Clearfield County Government offices, Clearfield County Commissioners hold a special meeting regarding detention facility contracts that the county had agreed on in September with ICE and the GEO Group.

The meeting comes in response to two residents filing a lawsuit claiming commissioners failed to give public notice that the detention center was being discussed at the September meeting, members of the public are invited to attend and speak during a public comment period.

The lawsuit was filed in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas on behalf of two residents and the immigrants’ rights group Juntos who said county commissioners failed to provide public notice before their meeting that is required by state law, according to the union. This failure they said doesn’t allow the community a chance to comment on the contract.

County offices are located at 212 E Locust St. in Clearfield.