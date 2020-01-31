Clearfield County Commissioners to appeal Camp Hope Run Landfill permit

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County Commissioners plan to file an appeal after the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approved the permit for Camp Hope Run Landfill.

The commissioners will appeal to the Environmental Hearing Board.

Commissioner Tony Scotto said the commissioners are disappointed the permit was approved.

“We don’t need another trash facility, we don’t need a landfill,” Scotto said. “Especially one that is going to take out of state garbage and bring it here. Everyone’s opposed to that and we’re standing firm in our belief in the fight against the landfill.”

Scotto said they still have not received answers to the objections they’ve provided to PA Waste in 2017.

The county is concerned about the increase in traffic the landfill will cause.

According to PA Waste, the landfill will receive 5,000 tons of trash per day.

Scotto said there has yet to be a clear answer where that trash will come from.

“Landfills have a lot of capacity,” Scotto said. “There isn’t another need for another landfill to come in. Where is this trash coming from? They never answered that. That’s one of the things they’re supposed to do.”

According to a release from PA Waste, the landfill will generate nearly $370 million for the local and state economy and will have around 20 full-time employees.

Boggs Township will receive $2 per ton of waste as a host fee.

The county did set aside money to appeal the permit when they made the budget for the year.

The landfill is planned to be constructed along Route 153 in Boggs Township.