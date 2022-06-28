CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — In a meeting Tuesday the Clearfield County commissioners responded to the limited services and lack of staffing that affected them the courts on Monday.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Dave Glass said the board has already approved raises for two unions as well as the non-union employees two weeks ago but contract negotiations are ongoing. The commissioners said they are on the worker’s side, but said unions are refusing to talk to them.

This has caused the county commissioners to urge workers to come fulfill their duties while the company works on a contract agreement.

“What I want is to make a deal,” Dave Glass, a Clearfield County commissioner said. “I don’t want to concentrate on punishment or consequences as much as I want to sit down and make a deal. That’s what we’re supposed to do in these situations.”

Glass said he thinks raising the wage is a step in the right direction to make competitive wages.

Statement from Commissioner Glass regarding county employee compensation: