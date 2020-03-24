Clearfield County commissioners make emergency declaration

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County Commissioners passed an emergency declaration at their regular meeting Tuesday.

The declaration means the county will coordinate an emergency operation plan.

It also requires county employees and residents to follow emergency measures set by public officials.

The county has closed off all its buildings to the public.

There are drop boxes and phone numbers for anyone in need of assistance.

“We’re asking that the public just diligently follows the rules, practice safe social distancing, preventative hygiene measures, so that we can get through this all together, and once we finish this, we’ll probably come out better,” commissioner Tony Scotto said.

The commissioners cancelled their April 7th meeting for public safety.