Clearfield County Commissioners encourage Small Business Owners to Apply for Grant

If you own a small business or non-profit in Clearfield County you can apply for a pandemic relief grant.

The county has received $7.1 million in federal cares act funding.

The county commissioners hope to direct at least one million dollars of it to small businesses and non-profits.



“Small businesses are the life blood and the backbone of the economy here, you got a few bigger employers, but most people are employed by a very small business, so when they suffer-the economy suffers-and the county suffers, so if we can help them we want to,” Dave Glass, Clearfield County Commissioner, said.

The deadline to apply is August 17th, with the money expected to be handed out in early September.

The grant doesn’t have to be repaid.

You can find applications for the grants on: https://clearfieldco.org