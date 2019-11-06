Clearfield County Commissioner results are in after overnight delay

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Commissioners race was delayed last night due to voting machines in Coalport that were reported to have been shut down improperly.

Officials report that final votes are in and Democrat David Glass has won the Commissioner elections for the third seat alongside Republicans John Sobel and Tony Scotto.

Officials believed there were 96 ballots that didn’t get counted on Election Day, which left roughly a few dozen(53) votes separating David Glass and Lisa Kovalick.