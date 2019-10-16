Clearfield County church giving back with House of Hope

MORRISDALE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County church is expanding how they help the Morrisdale community and are asking for donations to do it.

Summit Hill United Methodist Church in Morrisdale started the House of Hope.

It’s located in one of the church’s parsonages that wasn’t being used.

First, the church relocated it’s soap pantry from the Lance Lutheran Church to the space.

The soap pantry offers those with proof of financial need items like toothpaste, shampoo, laundry detergent and cleaning supplies.

“Their ACCESS does not buy laundry detergent, toilet tissue, a lot of these items that they have to use, that’s what we help supply,” Pam Lair said.

Now the church wants to add a coat closet for winter.

House of Hope will accept any donations of soap products or winter coats of all sizes.

Pastor Jeff Lauer said the church helps anyone in the community, not just members of the church.

“I think the church, as it’s known now has grown stale in a lot of people’s minds. so Jesus went out and met the people where they were, so it’s out hope to do the same thing,” Lauer said.

They are still working out when the coat closet will be open. They plan to have it available two Saturdays a month starting next month.

House of Hope is located at 821 Summit Hill Road in Morrisdale.

The soap pantry is open on the first and third Wednesdays of every month from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

If you would like to donate or if you are in need of the church’s services, you can contact Pam Lair at 814-577-7504.