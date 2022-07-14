CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rain or shine the 25th Annual Curwensville Days Car show is set to take place this weekend in Irvin Park.

From Saturday, July 16 at 9 a.m. until Noon drivers can register their cars for the event. Registration is free and as well as admission for displays. So, if you’re interested in displaying a vehicle make sure to hit the road to get there in time.

There are 18 different classes of cars. Anything old or new, including motorcycles, will have the opportunity to take part in the show. Trophies will be presented at 4 p.m.

“It adds a little entertainment for people that enjoy old cars, new cars, motorcycles and they can enter in that category, Sandra Bowery Secretary-Treasurer of Curwensville Days said.

The event is free to the general public and will also include a 50/50, live music, and more.