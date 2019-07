CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Clearfield County are investigating after a Huston Township camp was burglarized.

We’re told it happened sometime between June 21st and July 5th at the camp located on a dirt road off State Route 153.

An estimated $2,200 worth of items, including hand tools, cast-iron skillets, gas, and gas tanks were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in DuBois.