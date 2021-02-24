Clearfield County businesses to receive economic relief grants

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County will receive over $897,000 in economic relief grants to help businesses recover from the pandemic.

These grants will provide aid for hospitality businesses across the county. Clearfield County Commissioners say this relief money will bring help especially for workers in the hotel, restaurant and bar industry who have suffered great economic losses during the pandemic.

“I think there’s several businesses that are probably teetering on the edge that we may be able to bring back from the brink” Dave Glass, Clearfield County Commissioner



Commissioners say businesses that didn’t receive any prior financial relief will be prioritized but add that any business can still apply.

Financial relief applications will open on Mar. 15.