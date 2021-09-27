Clearfield County business receiving loans to create new jobs

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission announced loans to businesses in the north-central region that will help them to create new and retain existing ones.

One of the businesses that will benefit from these funds is the DuBois-based automotive manufacturer Metaltech, Inc. The global automotive parts builder will receive about $150,000 in loans, which will be used to buy three robotic devices to press metal parts.

The new equipment will lead to approximately five new jobs being created over the next year at the company. Metaltech’s owner and founder Tony Zaffuto said the new jobs that will be created by this loan will be for skilled worker positions. Along with the new jobs to be created, the loans will also allow the company to retain about 30 employees. Helping them compete in a difficult job market.

“We’ve experienced terrific worker shortage. We’re always hiring and finding enough people both skilled and unskilled to work our plants has been a real challenge over the past year,” Zaffuto said.

Currently, Metaltech employs about 30 employees, but Zaffuto added over the next few years they should reach more than 40 employees total between skilled and non-skilled positions.