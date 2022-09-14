CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Wholesales Paper Company is celebrating 100 years of service to the region.

In 1922 Andrew J. Peterson, from Sweden, started the business and served the mining industry and small stores around the area. Today the company serves larger healthcare, commercial and industrial accounts. The company has also been family owned since its opening.

“I feel really honored with the customers we’ve had over the past years, with the salespeople and our employees,” Chairman and CEO, Joel E. Peterson, said. “For Clearfield and the region and the support we’ve had, we’ve had a good workforce.”

To celebrate, the company invited many of its clients, friends, and family members to a golf outing and a special day filled with music, food, and other entertainment.