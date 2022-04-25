CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour will be in place on May 5 for a bridge on Route 2036 (Powell Street) in Hawk Run, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Powell Street will be closed at the bridge starting May 5. The detour will use Route 53 and Route 1009 (Pardee Road) and will be in place until late August.

On May 2, preliminary work will begin but the bridge will remain open.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Work activity will include removal of the existing single-span bridge, construction of a new concrete spread box beam bridge, paving of the roadway approaches, guiderail updates, and pavement markings.