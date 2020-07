CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging is preventing isolation in older adults by giving them a robotic companion.

The agency, partnering with Ageless Innovation, is handing out 100 robotic pets for the most at-risk adults facing isolation.

The director of the Agency on Aging says the pets will help offers adults companionship, which can boost social connections.

They say this is especially important now with the continued effects of the pandemic.