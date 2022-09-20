CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging held a public presentation on its 2022-23 budget.

The presentation was on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library in Clearfield.

Members from other agencies, the CCAAA, and community members met and went over last year’s budget and this upcoming budget that focuses on long-term living.

The focus on long-term living takes up 63.03% of total expenditures.

Part of the long-term living expenses includes home-delivered meals, personal care, assessments, and care management. The total amount under this section comes out to $3,438,319.

The total amount of expenses for the year comes out to $5,455,417.

“The priorities are always providing the best services possible to our area seniors, affordable housing is one of the big priorities, and of course, with inflation today that becomes more and more challenging so these services are more crucial than ever,” CCAAA Director of Public Relations and Marketing Steve Harmic said. “750 meals are delivered to seniors in Clearfield County every single day 12 drivers put on 900 miles in a day.”

Statistics from the CCAAA show that in the 2020-21 year the total amount of home-delivered meals was 170,679. In 2021-22 there was a slight drop and the final total came out to 169,152.

To learn more about some of the services the CCAAA provides, follow the link here.