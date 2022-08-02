CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Karthaus Ambulance Service (KAS) will be hosting an open house to celebrate 50 years in service.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 6 from 1- 3 p.m. The celebration is being held for their 50 years in service, their new location and the brand new ambulance garage. The new ambulance garage was donated by the CBN Bank.

Anyone from the community is welcome to attend. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication of the new ambulance garage at 1 p.m. The event also will recognize 50 years of service to the community and recognition of KAS volunteers. Past, present and deceased members will be recognized for their efforts in keeping the community safe.

Their will also be an opportunity for guests to share memories and changes the ambulance service has gone through over their 50-year history.

Community members can enjoy food and beverages, tour the facility, and celebrate the milestone for KAS.