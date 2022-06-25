CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A community event in Clearfield County was held Saturday to raise awareness for the airport.

The first-ever 2022 Clearfield airport community day’s main goal was to showcase the Clearfield-Lawrence Airport to the public. The day started at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and the event ended at 3 p.m. Families got the chance to look at more than 35 aircrafts that were on display.

The day ended with EAA Chapter 748 offering young eagle rides for kids ages eight to 17, where they got to take a flight around Clearfield in hopes of getting them interested in learning how to fly and careers in aviation and the sciences.

“They get the chance to fly around Clearfield see their high school elementary school sometime their houses from the air, probably for the first time in their lives,” Chairman of the Airport Authority David Schultz said.

Schultz said they are looking to do something like this again in the future and also that the airport offers vital community services to the region as well as flight training opportunities.