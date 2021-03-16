Clearfield County Agency on Agency reopens active living center

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging plans to reopen its Centers for Active Living after being closed since November.

Starting March 22, seniors will have the opportunity to interact once again through crafts and games at the Clearfield YMCA. According to the agency, they will be operating with limited capacity so you must call ahead to reserve a spot at (814)-765-2696.

All participants will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will be required to wear face coverings.