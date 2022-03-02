CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County District Attorney’s office is accepting nominations for its Law Enforcement Officer and Civilian of the Year awards.



Nominations must be received by the District Attorney no later than March 18. The nominee for Officer of the Year must be a sworn Clearfield County police officer who is below the rank of chief. For the Civilian of the Year award, the nominee must be a Clearfield County resident or a business that operates in Clearfield County.

“Each year law enforcement officers provide exceptional service to the citizens of Clearfield County,” District Attorney Ryan Sayers said. “These men and women, while on-duty and off-duty, show extraordinary valor, uncommon integrity, and give back to their communities. It is only right to take a moment to recognize these officers for their hard work and dedication.”

HOW TO NOMINATE

Nominations must be for events that happened between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021. The nomination must include a statement about a specific circumstance related to the officer’s performance.



They can be submitted online or via mail at the following address:

District Attorney Ryan Sayers

230 East Market St.

Suite 210

Clearfield, Pa. 16830



The awards will be presented at the 2022 Clearfield County Blue Mass in May.