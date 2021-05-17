Clearfield CVS receives counterfeit bills

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield Borough Police Department is investigating an incident where a man attempted to purchase over $1,000 worth of merchandise with counterfeit bills.

Police said a man entered the CVS in Clearfield May 11 at 3:30 p.m. and attempted to purchase $1,018 worth of merchandise. The man reportedly handed the clerk $1,050 worth of counterfeit currency include nine $100 bills and three $50 bills.

The clerk became suspicious of the currency and took them to the manager when the man left the store, according to police. He was described as a Black male wearing a black coat, grey pants, glasses, a white neck gaiter and grey and white shoes. Police believe there may be other suspects involved as well.

Nathan Curry of the Clearfield Borough Police Department said police have discovered that there were a few other places that received counterfeit bills.

Authorities are currently looking at other surveillance cameras to identify the suspect. They believe the money may have come out of the New Jersey or Philadelphia area and that the suspect(s) are moving west on Interstate 80.