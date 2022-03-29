CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An upcoming comedy show in Clearfield will not only raise some laughter but will also help raise money for those in need.

Matt Wohlfarth will be headlining “Clearfield’s Funniest Night Out” comedy fundraiser at the St. Charles Café ballroom in Clearfield Pennsylvania on April 8, 2022.

The St. Charles Café ballroom at 226 North 3rd Street will host “Clearfield’s Funniest Night Out” on Friday, April 8. The event will be headlined by Matt Wohlfarth who has worked across the country headlining at various comedy clubs including the Improv, Funny Bones, Punchline, The Comedy Store and The Laugh Factory.

The comedy show will benefit the Clearfield YMCA’s scholarship fund which is used to provide memberships and programs to people who are in need of financial assistance. Wohlfarth, who has toured with Chris Rock, Bob Saget, Bobcat Goldwait and others, previously helped raise thousands of dollars for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Comedy acts Tracie Jayne and Doug Sluk will also share the stage with Matt. Coming from her small hometown outside Pittsburgh, Jayne is a die-hard Steeler fan and has performed regularly at New York City comedy clubs and toured military bases overseas. Sluk will be emceeing the event and has performed at the Steel City Improv in Pittsburgh.

The comedy fundraiser will only be for Adults over the age of 21. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tickets can be purchased at the Clearfield YMCA at 21 North 2nd Street. For more information call the YMCA at (814) 765-5521.