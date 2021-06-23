Clearfield Co. woman found guilty for involvement in husbands death

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jury has found Kimberly Sue Williams, 48, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person in the case of her husband’s death.

In October 2019, Williams, of Morrisdale, was accused of shooting her husband Ronald Williams Jr. with a gun and claiming it was a suicide in March of that same year.

The jury deliberated for two hours, Wednesday, June 23 before delivering the verdict. The jury decided to acquit her of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggregated assault and simple assault.