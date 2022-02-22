CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority is working to combat illegal dumping in the county, which has led to tons of debris getting left behind on the side of roads and wooded areas. In 2021, there were more than 11 tons of garbage illegally dumped and littered in Clearfield County, Clearfield County’s solid waste enforcement officer Agatha Lauder-English.

When this happens in a municipality that is part of the county’s illegal dumping program, the solid waste authority comes out to clean up the scene, and issue potential fines.

“People like to go on the back roads and dump. A lot of times they’ll get new furniture, and they don’t want to pay just dispose of the furniture,” Lauder-English said.

If identified by the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority, the guilty party must clean up the mess — as well as pay fines for the dumping. Fines can range from $50-$1,000 per day.

“I go through it, if there’s a way to prosecute someone, I will and get them to clean it up. Otherwise, if I have the capability, I will clean it up and dispose of it properly,” Lauder-English said.

The illegal dumping program runs from March to March each year. Municipalities are renewing their memberships now – which cost $500 annually. Currently, 16 municipalities have joined the program, but the county is always looking for more.





Illegally dumped garbage in Clearfield County. Photos courtesy of Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority enforcement officer Agatha Lauder-English.

“Have the same strategy, and that way we can use the funds to combat this illegal dumping,” said Tony Scotto, a Clearfield County Commissioner. Commissioners agreed that the issue of illegal dumping can give a sour taste to the county, which is heavily reliant on rural attractions

“In rural counties where a lot of the charm and attraction is mother nature, the last thing you want to encounter is garbage being thrown all over the place,” added John Sobel, a Clearfield County Commissioner.

There are also safety issues to illegal dumping for wildlife, as many of the items removed include things wrapped in plastic, which can be fatal to wildlife who may try eating what they find in the wilderness.

“The animals are eating that and it’s hurting the animals. Also, if I don’t clean it up and the property owner doesn’t clean it up, essentially, it’s going to sit there and rot away,” Lauder-English said.

English urges any remaining municipalities not involved in the program to do so as she is not authorized to clean up any trash from an area not involved with the illegal dumping program.