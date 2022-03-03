CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Staffing shortages within the Clearfield County Domestic Relations Office (DRO) have left the county department dangerously close to not being able to provide services for children and spouses. Fully staffed at 19, the DRO is down to just 12 employees. And because of this, the domestic relations DuBois-based office will now be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for those employees to go to their Clearfield office.

Low wages for domestic relations officer positions have made the task of filling open spots nearly impossible. According to documents, a conference hearing officer earns an annual salary of just over $29,000 in Clearfield County. That’s more than $14,000 less per year than what Huntingdon and Bedford county offer.

“We are on a shoestring at this moment. We’re trying to find a way to get by but it’s going to be a lot of staff reallocation. There’s a lot of job duty changes that are going on right now,” said Rick Redden, director of Clearfield county domestic relations.

Some of those changes include the DuBois location now being closed two days a week. And in July, the county’s last employed conference hearing officer will retire, leaving them with zero, when there should be at least three on staff.

“We’ve had two applications in the last three months for these positions. Of those two applicants that we’ve had, when they find out the starting wages, they have declined the jobs,” Redden said.

The DRO, and county courts have asked to sit down and discuss the rates of their employees with county commissioners to remedy this problem.

“We do recognize the domestic relations is having a problem acquiring staff. But that is a problem that the county government here in Clearfield County is having in a number of departments. It’s a problem that counties throughout the commonwealth are having,” said John Sobel, a Clearfield county Commissioner.

The domestic relations office says they need to act now. But that’s not something commissioners expect to happen as they currently sit in the midst of contract negotiations with employee unions. As recently as Wednesday night four of the county employee unions rejected the latest offer from county commissioners.

“We don’t feel it’s appropriate to have sidebar conversations that only affect part of those unions. We have to think about all of the employees and the effect that putting a big raise onto one subset might have on the rest of them,” said Dave Glass, a Clearfield county Commissioner.