Clearfield Co. celebrates its 8th annual bloom and berry bash

Live entertainment will be happening at the Clearfield County courthouse square.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield Revitalization Corporation (CRC) announced the schedule for the 8th annual Bloom and Berry Bash.

The event takes place June 26th at 10 a.m. with vendors setting up the area of Market, Third, and Locust Streets.

Over 80 talented artisans will feature work ranging from primitive, ceramics, fiber, wood, leather, metalwork to jewelry, glass, photography and mixed-media art pieces as well as food to enjoy.

Live entertainment on Courthouse Square starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 3:30 p.m.

A 50/50 raffle will be drawn to support downtown merchants. The raffle takes place at 3:45 p.m.

Visit the CRC website for more information on this event and others upcoming.