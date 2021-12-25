Clearfield, Centre counties among top 15 lowest hospital bed capacity in PA

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The U.S. as of Dec. 23 reached 812,283 COVID-19-related deaths and 51.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 61.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 30.8% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Dec. 22, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S.

Top 15 counties with lowest bed capacity in PA

#15. Luzerne County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.7% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 434 (1,379 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (190,282 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#14. Lebanon County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 570 (808 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (72,161 fully vaccinated)

— 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#13. Clearfield County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.9% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 500 (396 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (37,320 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#12. Centre County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.2% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 411 (667 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (91,931 fully vaccinated)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (91,931 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#11. Mifflin County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.4% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 505 (233 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (21,444 fully vaccinated)

— 26.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#10. Berks County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 514 (2,163 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (234,675 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#9. Dauphin County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 393 (1,095 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (161,783 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#8. Butler County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 317 (596 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (114,200 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#7. Fayette County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 377 (488 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (69,768 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#6. Schuylkill County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (72.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 562 (794 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (79,973 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#5. Fulton County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 87% full in Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 750 (109 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (4,912 fully vaccinated)

— 46.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#4. Lackawanna County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 412 (864 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (138,190 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#3. Armstrong County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 434 (281 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (36,533 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#2. Northampton County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.9% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 659 (2,011 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (194,945 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

#1. Lawrence County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.6% more full than Pennsylvania overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 415 (355 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (43,441 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Click here to head to Stacker’s website to see where your county ranks in Pennsylvania.

This article has been re-published from Stacker pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.