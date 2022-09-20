CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) announced that $289,734 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding has been awarded to four local projects.

“I am pleased to announce that state dollars are being brought back to Cambria and Clearfield counties to enhance the recreational opportunities for residents,” Langerholc said. “These are great investments in our community and will improve the quality of life for area residents.”

The Borough of Houtzdale in Clearfield County is being awarded $84,891 towards a park project creating recreational and outdoor facilities such as the Houtzdale Line trail, little league fields, local shops and restaurants. The project will also install a new gazebo and ADA-compliant sidewalks.

A grant of $56,570 is going towards the construction of a pavilion and storage shed at the Nathan`s Divide Watershed Education Center in Johnstown. The pavilion will provide visitors of the center an outdoor rest and shade area. The center hosts nature courses for children and a pavilion will provide a shaded area for the kids and parents. The storage shed will store educational materials and tools needed for mowing and maintenance of the property.

The South Recreational Park located in Northern Cambria Borough is receiving $118,273 for park rehabilitation including the installation of three pickleball courts, a basketball court, a pavilion and rehabilitation of a volleyball court.

Westmont Borough is being granted $30,000 for the conduction of a sanitary sewer system inventory and Act 537 special study preparation. A special study will be used to analyze Westmont Borough’s existing sanitary sewer and determine if consolidation or sale of the system will be a mutually beneficial approach to providing sewer service to the residents of Westmont Borough.

The grants were awarded by the CFA under its Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program and Sewage Facilities Program. The programs are funded with money assessed by the Commonwealth through the state’s Impact Fee, which is paid by the state’s unconventional natural gas producers.