Clearfield businesses to receive more funding through economic relief grants

by: WTAJ Staff

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Commissioners have announced another round of funding for area businesses through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program or ‘CHIRP’, for short.

An awarded $897,671 will be distributed to hospitality-related businesses within the county that reported a 25% reduction in gross sales for any quarter in 2020 compared to 2019, according to commissioners.

These businesses include bars, restaurants, hotels/motels, bed & breakfasts, and others with a state NAICS code that begins with 721 or 722. Non-profits will not be eligible.

We are proud to be able to offer even more support to area businesses as we all continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statement from Clearfield County Commissioners


Applications will be available through www.clearfieldco.org on March 15. The deadline for the first round of funding will be April 15 at 11:59 p.m. After first-round applications have been processed, the county will conduct a second round if funds are still available.

