Clearfield businesses to host “Giving Trees” in support of area elderly

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (CCAAA) have partnered with area businesses to create “Giving Trees” to help spread some holiday cheer for the elderly.

According to the CCAAA, many elderly citizens in the Clearfield area live alone with no close family members or in some cases no family at all and could benefit greatly from a small act of kindness.

The Police Department and the Area Agency on Aging, are partnering with the Clearfield Pharmacy, CVS of Clearfield, and South Side Subs of Curwensville to host our trees. The employees of CNB Bank will also have their own tree and collect internally.

Tags will be hung on November 19, 2020, at all three places. From November 19 through December 10, a giving tree will be available at the Clearfield Pharmacy, Clearfield CVS, and South Side Subs. The giving tree will offer the needs of many senior citizens around the area.

Individuals are welcome to take a card, purchase and wrap the needed items on the card, and drop off the items and the card at either the Clearfield Borough Police Station on North Front Street, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located on 116 South 2nd Street, Clearfield Pharmacy, CVS or South Side Subs.

Anyone wishing to donate to assist the elderly with utility costs (heating assistance, water bills, etc.) this holiday season can drop off a check made out to “Giving Tree Fund” at any CBT Bank office (North Second Street or branches). Receipts will be available for tax purposes. The money collected will then be evenly distributed among those elderly needing this service, free of any administrative charges.