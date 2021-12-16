Clearfield business gives back to VA

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —A long-standing business in Clearfield County has been building a tradition in recent years of giving back to the community during the holidays.

This year, the employees at Clearfield Wholesale Paper set their sights on helping veterans in need providing them with a big gift ahead of Christmas. The company presented a check of $10,000 to the James E . Van Zandt VA Medical Center Wednesday.

Within the donation, $7,000 will go towards vets in the cancer care center to meet their needs on a day-to-day basis and $3,000 will be for gift certificates to local restaurants. All of the money was raised by the 25 employees at Clearfield Wholesale Paper as well as customers and vendors who donated.

They raised $3,000 last year for families with loved ones in the hospital with COVID-19, more than tripling their efforts this year

“I was taught by my parents to always try to make a difference in somebody’s life,” Tom Marasco of Clearfield Wholesale Paper said. “And that’s why I started this. I want to make a difference. And I feel that the money that we raised is going to make a difference in somebody’s life.”

The paper company looks to continue growing its footprint in the community and expand more next year, with the hopes of impacting another organization.