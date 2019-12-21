Clearfield brewery closing Saturday

CLEARFIELD Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County brewery is saying its goodbyes this weekend.

Race Street Brew Works in Clearfield is closing tomorrow.

The owners say a number of reasons lead to their decision to close.

The brewery opened five years ago and are known for their house-made beers and healthy food.

Loyal customers say they’re sad to see it go.

“It’s a rarity in a rural place like this to have something this special. If you look around, even just to see the eclectic things around you. But it’s the people, it’s the people,” said Angie Reed: Customer.

The brewery opens for the final time tomorrow afternoon at 4.

A few special events will be held there in the future.