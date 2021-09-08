Clearfield Borough to host public 9/11 ceremony

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Clearfield Borough is inviting the public to attend a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11 at 8:45 a.m.

The ceremony will begin in Lower Witmer Park at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfieldwith bells that will ring four times, one for each plane that was lost. All members of the community such as pastors, local and state politicians and even Boy and Girl Scout Troops will be involved in the ceremony.

After the bells, there will be a parade of first responders and members of the military proceeding across Front Street, then up through Locust Street, turning onto Third Street, then turning right onto Market Street with the endpoint being the Clearfield County Courthouse.

Staff and members of the Clearfield Borough want to thank everyone that will be participating in the event.