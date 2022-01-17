Clearfield Borough residents can show off their snowman in building contest

Picture here with their snowman are Jake and Wyatt Green of Clearfield. (photo via the Clearfield Borough Office of the Mayor)

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The mayor of Clearfield Borough is encouraging residents to show off their best snowman for a chance to win a gift card to Spanky’s Courthouse Cafe.

Due to the amount of snowfall across the region, Mayor Mason Strouse wants to encourage everyone to go outside, enjoy the snow and build their best snowman.

To enter the contest, participants from Clearfield Borough or Lawrence Township will need to take a picture of the snowman and upload it to a form on the mayor’s page on the Clearfield Borough website. He said to feel free to include those who built the snowman in the photo, as well.

The photos will be accepted until Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. They will then be added to the mayor’s Facebook page, and the public can vote for their favorite snowman by “liking” the image. The snowman with the most likes by Sunday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. will win a $25 gift card to Spanky’s Courthouse Cafe.

Strouse is also reminding Borough residents and businesses to clear sidewalks and driveways within 12 hours after a snowfall. Vehicles should be removed from roadways when possible as well to make snow plowing easier. Snow should be removed from around fire hydrants, too.